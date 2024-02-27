News & Insights

US Markets

Athletics-Canadian teenager Morales Williams' world indoor 400 record not ratified

February 27, 2024 — 10:49 pm EST

Written by Aadi Nair for Reuters ->

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Christopher Morales Williams' world indoor record in the 400 metres cannot be ratified due to issues with the starting blocks, the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) said on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old Canadian clocked a time of 44.49 seconds at the NCAA's Southeastern Conference championships on Saturday in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

He bettered the previous mark of 44.52 set by American Michael Norman in 2018, which will remain the world record time.

In a post on social media site X, formerly Twitter, the USTFCCCA said Morales Williams' effort would "remain an all-time world best since it can't be ratified due to an issue with the starting blocks".

The governing body added that Morales Williams was drug-tested after the event, saying, "That wasn't an issue."

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Aadi.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.