Athletics-Canada's Mitton wins shot put to open world indoor athletics championships

Credit: REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

March 01, 2024 — 07:38 am EST

Written by Lori Ewing for Reuters ->

GLASGOW, March 1 (Reuters) - Canada's Sarah Mitton won gold in the women's shot put in the first final of the world indoor athletics championships on Friday.

The 27-year-old silver medallist at last summer's outdoor world championships in Budapest threw 20.22 metres on her sixth and final throw. Yemisi Ogunleye of Germany threw 20.19 for silver, while American Chase Jackson, the 2022 world champion, won bronze with 19.67.

Mitton, a Commonwealth and Pan American Games champion, had already clinched victory with her 20.20 mark on her fourth throw before stepping into the circle for her final effort.

(Reporting by Lori Ewing Editing by Toby Davis)

((Lori.Ewing@thomsonreuters.com;))

Reuters
