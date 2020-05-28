Athletics-Boston Marathon cancelled because of COVID-19

US Markets

The Boston Marathon, originally scheduled to be held in April and then postponed until September because of the COVID-19 pandemic, has now been cancelled, race organisers said on Thursday.

It marks the first time the world's most prestigious marathon, which generally draws over 30,000 runners from all over the world, has been cancelled in its 124-year history.

"Our top priority continues to be safeguarding the health of the community, as well as our staff, participants, volunteers, spectators, and supporters," Tom Grilk, chief executive of the Boston Athletics Association, which manages the Boston Marathon, said in a news release.

The 2021 Boston Marathon is scheduled for April 19.

