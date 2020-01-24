Athletics body to tighten rules after Nike's Vaporfly helps records tumble-sources

Athletics' ruling body will tighten regulations governing shoe technology, two sources familiar with the matter said, after Nike's popular Vaporfly brand helped re-write running records and sparked debate about whether it was "technological doping."
