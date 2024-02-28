News & Insights

Athletics-Beijing to host 2027 World Championships

February 28, 2024 — 02:51 pm EST

Written by Janina Nuno Rios for Reuters ->

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Beijing has been selected to host the 2027 World Athletics Championships, governing body World Athletics said on Wednesday.

The announcement comes after the Italian athletics federation earlier in the day announced it had withdrawn its bid to host the event in Rome after failing to receive financial support from the government.

Beijing also hosted the Championships in 2015.

"Congratulations to Beijing on their successful bid to host the World Athletics Championships in 2027, 12 years after our athletes lit up the National Stadium for the 15th edition of our global showpiece," World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said.

"China was the top performer for Wanda Diamond League broadcast consumption in 2023 with a cumulative audience of 368.9 million."

China will also host next year's World Indoor Athletics Championships in Nanjing, while the 2024 Diamond League will begin its 15-stop season with two meets in the country, in Xiamen and Shanghai, in April.

Tokyo will host the World Championships in 2025.

(Reporting by Janina Nuno Rios in Mexico City Editing by Toby Davis)

((Janina.Nuno@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.