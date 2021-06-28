US Markets

Athletics-American Sydney McLaughlin breaks world record in 400m hurdles

Contributor
Amy Tennery Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kirby Lee

American Sydney McLaughlin broke the world record in the 400-metre hurdles in 51.90 seconds at the U.S. Olympic athletics trials on Sunday, winning the women's final and booking her ticket to Tokyo.

June 28 (Reuters) - American Sydney McLaughlin broke the world record in the 400-metre hurdles in 51.90 seconds at the U.S. Olympic athletics trials on Sunday, winning the women's final and booking her ticket to Tokyo.

The 21-year-old became the first woman to finish the event in under 52 seconds, toppling Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad's previous record of 52.16.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Amy.Tennery@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6343;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular