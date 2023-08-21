Athletics-American Richardson races to world gold in women's 100m

BUDAPEST, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Sha'Carri Richardson of the United States won the women's 100 metres title at the World Athletics Championships on Monday.

Richardson clocked 10.65 seconds to edge Jamaica's Shericka Jackson, who crossed in 10.72.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica, who was seeking a remarkable sixth world 100m title at 36, had to settle for bronze in 10.77.

(Reporting by Lori Ewing; Editing by Ken Ferris)

