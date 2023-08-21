Athletics-American Holloway wins third straight world 110m hurdles title

By Lori Ewing

BUDAPEST, Aug 21 (Reuters) - American Grant Holloway raced to his third consecutive World Athletics Championships 110 metres hurdles gold medal in dominant fashion on Monday.

The 25-year-old, who won in 2019 in Doha and last year in Eugene, led by the first hurdle and was in a virtual race of his own by the third, cruising to victory in a season's best 12.96 seconds.

Holloway held up three fingers after crossing the finish line, hollering "One-two-three!" to the delighted crowd at the National Athletics Centre.

"I'm speechless right now," he said. "Nothing feels like the first one, but this one I'm definitely going to cherish in my heart."

Hansle Parchment of Jamaica closed well to take the silver in 13.07, while Daniel Roberts of the United States crossed in 13.09 for bronze.

"To come back out here and do it with my brother (Roberts), we started running in college together, having battles, now we're able to have these battles on the world stage.

"Consistency is my biggest attribute. The biggest thing is I come out there and I know what I'm going to run before I'm on track."

The final was missing the world's fastest man this season, Rasheed Broadbell of Jamaica (12.94) who crashed out in the preliminary round.

Holloway, the second-fastest hurdler in history, finished second at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and said he was using the sour taste of silver as motivation to go one better next year in Paris.

