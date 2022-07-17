Athletics-Amazing Fraser-Pryce leads Jamaican clean sweep in women's 100 metres

By Mitch Phillips

EUGENE, Ore., July 17 (Reuters) - Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce claimed an astonishing fifth world 100 metres title on Sunday when she clocked 10.67 seconds to edge Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah in a brilliant Jamaican clean sweep.

Fraser-Pryce got her usual superb start and held her form as fast-finishing Jackson clocked a personal best 10.73 for silver and Thompson-Herah took bronze with 10.81.

No nation had completed a medal sweep in the women's 100m at the worlds, though Jamaica did it at last year's Olympics via the same three athletes - and also in 2008.

Fraser-Pryce now has five 100m world titles and two Olympic 100m golds and at 35 shows absolutely no signs of slowing down as Sunday's time was the fastest winning time of all those seven global victories.

Thompson-Herah, who has won back to back Olympic sprint doubles and is second-fastest on the all-time list behind only Florence Griffith-Joyner, is still without an individual world title.

Dina Asher-Smith, silver medallist in 2019, matched her British record of 10.83 in lane eight for fourth.

(Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Peter Rutherford)

