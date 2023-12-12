Athira Pharma Phase 2 SHAPE Study Of Fosgonimeton Fails

(RTTNews) - Athira Pharma, Inc. (ATHA) Tuesday said its Phase 2 study of Fosgonimeton dubbed SHAPE in patients with Parkinson's disease dementia and dementia with Lewy Bodies did not meet primary goal.

In the SHAPE study, participants were randomized to receive either Fosgonimeton or placebo, once daily for 26 weeks. The primary endpoint, a composite score of the change in Event-Related-Potential (ERP) P300 latency and cognitive assessment (ADAS-Cog13), was not met compared with placebo.

A Phase 2/3 LIFT-AD trial of Fosgonimeton in Alzheimer's disease is underway. Topline results from the study are expected in the second half of 2024.

Athira shares are down more than 9% in pre-market. The stock had closed at $2.02, up 4.06% on Monday. It has traded in the range of $1.33 - $4.41 in the last 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.