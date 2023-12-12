News & Insights

Markets
ATHA

Athira Pharma Phase 2 SHAPE Study Of Fosgonimeton Fails

December 12, 2023 — 07:51 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Athira Pharma, Inc. (ATHA) Tuesday said its Phase 2 study of Fosgonimeton dubbed SHAPE in patients with Parkinson's disease dementia and dementia with Lewy Bodies did not meet primary goal.

In the SHAPE study, participants were randomized to receive either Fosgonimeton or placebo, once daily for 26 weeks. The primary endpoint, a composite score of the change in Event-Related-Potential (ERP) P300 latency and cognitive assessment (ADAS-Cog13), was not met compared with placebo.

A Phase 2/3 LIFT-AD trial of Fosgonimeton in Alzheimer's disease is underway. Topline results from the study are expected in the second half of 2024.

Athira shares are down more than 9% in pre-market. The stock had closed at $2.02, up 4.06% on Monday. It has traded in the range of $1.33 - $4.41 in the last 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ATHA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.