ATHA

Athira Pharma Names Andrew Gengos CFO - Quick Facts

May 22, 2023 — 07:32 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Athira Pharma, Inc. (ATHA) announced the appointment of Andrew Gengos as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer, effective immediately. Gengos replaces Glenna Mileson, who is retiring after serving as CFO for eight years.

Most recently, Gengos served as the Chief Business Officer at Cyteir Therapeutics. Prior to that, Gengos held Chief Executive Officer roles at ImmunoCellular Therapeutics and Neuraltus Pharmaceuticals. Gengos also held the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer roles at AOBiome Therapeutics and was the Chief Operating Officer and Head of Corporate Development at Synlogic, Inc. Earlier, Gengos was Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development at Amgen for eight years.

