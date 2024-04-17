Athira Pharma (ATHA) Price Target Increased by 7.49% to 7.57

The average one-year price target for Athira Pharma (NasdaqGS:ATHA) has been revised to 7.57 / share. This is an increase of 7.49% from the prior estimate of 7.04 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.03 to a high of 19.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 258.53% from the latest reported closing price of 2.11 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 105 funds or institutions reporting positions in Athira Pharma. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 17.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATHA is 0.11%, an increase of 65.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.56% to 24,208K shares. The put/call ratio of ATHA is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Perceptive Advisors holds 5,403K shares representing 14.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,797K shares, representing an increase of 11.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATHA by 9.34% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 3,154K shares representing 8.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Simplify Asset Management holds 1,493K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SURI - Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF holds 1,493K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Propel Bio Management holds 1,493K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company.

Athira Pharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Athira, headquartered in the Seattle area, is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. Athira aims to provide rapid cognitive improvement and alter the course of neurological diseases with its novel mechanism of action. Athira is currently advancing its lead therapeutic candidate, ATH-1017, a novel small molecule for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s dementia.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.