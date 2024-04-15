Athira Pharma Appoints Javier San Martin As New Chief Medical Officer

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Athira Pharma, Inc. (ATHA) announced Monday the appointment of Javier San Martin as Chief Medical Officer. San Martin brings more than 25 years of drug development experience while joining from Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, where he served as Chief Medical Officer.

Prior to Arrowhead, San Martin served as Senior Vice President and Head of Global Clinical Development at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical. Before that, he served as Senior Vice President of Clinical Development at Alder Biopharmaceuticals.

Earlier, he led two major development programs as Global Development Leader for Amgen's Bone Therapeutic Area. Prior to Amgen, he spent seven years at Eli Lilly working on Phase 3b and Phase 4 clinical trials.

San Martin has lectured extensively in the U.S., Latin America, Canada, and Europe on topics such as the drug development process in bone diseases and women's health. In addition, Athira announced, as required by The Nasdaq Stock Market Rules, an equity inducement award to San Martin, the Company's new Chief Medical Officer.

