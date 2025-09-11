Markets
Athira Pharma Announces 10-for-1 Reverse Stock Split

September 11, 2025 — 10:34 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Athira Pharma, Inc. (ATHA), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, Monday announced a 10-for-1 reverse stock split.

Athira's stockholders previously approved the reverse stock split and granted the board of directors the authority to determine the exact split ratio and when to proceed with the reverse stock split.

The reverse stock split will become effective on September 17, 2025 at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, and Athira's common stock is expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on the Nasdaq Capital Market as of the open of trading on September 18, 2025 under the existing ticker symbol "ATHA".

The reverse stock split is intended to increase the price per share of Athira's common stock to allow the company to demonstrate compliance with the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on Nasdaq.

