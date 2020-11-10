Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Consensus Forecasts Have Become A Little Darker Since Its Latest Report

As you might know, Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) last week released its latest quarterly, and things did not turn out so great for shareholders. It looks to have been a weak result overall, as sales of US$86k were 65% less than the analysts expected. Unsurprisingly, losses were also somewhat larger than was modelled, at US$0.11 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqCM:ATHX Earnings and Revenue Growth November 11th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, Athersys' dual analysts currently expect revenues in 2021 to be US$456.0k, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Losses are forecast to balloon 26% to US$0.47 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$718.0k and losses of US$0.46 per share in 2021. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, withthe analysts making a serious cut to their revenue outlook while also expecting losses per share to increase.

The consensus price target fell 14% to US$6.00, with the analysts clearly concerned about the company following the weaker revenue and earnings outlook.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. One thing that stands out from these estimates is that shrinking revenues are expected to moderate from the historical decline of 17% per annum over the past five years.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Athersys. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2024, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Athersys is showing 6 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 3 of those shouldn't be ignored...

