Athens airport IPO attracts strong demand, price set at 8.20 eur/share

ATHENS, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The initial public offering for a 30% stake in Athens International Airport attracted strong demand, Greece's privatisation agency HRADF said on Friday.

Investors orders topped 8 billion euros ($8.70 billion) the agency said, adding that the offer price was set at 8.20 euros per share, at the upper end of the range of 7.00 to 8.20 euros per share.

Greece is selling 90 million shares, through a combined offering to Greek and foreign investors and existing shareholders, in its biggest IPO since its 2010-2018 debt crisis.

The IPO, which started on Jan. 25, ended on Thursday.

The offer price means that Greece was expected to raise more than 780 million euros from the IPO, as AviAlliance, which holds a 40% stake in the airport, has agreed to buy a further 10% at 9.758 euros per share, a premium over the IPO price.

Shares were expected to begin trading on the Athens Stock Exchange on or about Feb. 7.

