Athenex Spikes On Positive Results From Oral Paclitaxel Combination Study In Breast Cancer

December 20, 2022 — 10:29 am EST

(RTTNews) - Athenex, Inc. (ATNX) shares are gaining more than 48 percent on Tuesday after announcing Quantum Leap Healthcare reported positive results in the Phase 2 trial of oral paclitaxel plus encequidar in combination with a PD-1 inhibitor and carboplatin in the triple-negative subgroup of high-risk early-stage breast cancer.

Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative plans to present the results at upcoming national meetings in the second quarter of 2023.

The study confirmed the finding of less neuropathy for Oral Paclitaxel compared to intravenous paclitaxel in metastatic breast cancer studies.

Currently, shares are at $0.2141, up 58.59 percent from the previous close of $0.1350 on a volume of 89,081,659.

