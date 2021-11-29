Athenex Announces MAA Validation Of Oral Paclitaxel For Review - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Athenex, Inc. (ATNX) said its Marketing Authorization Application for oral Paclitaxel for the treatment of advanced breast cancer has been validated by the United Kingdom's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency for review. A single pivotal phase III study of oral Paclitaxel was the basis of the Marketing Authorization Application.

The company noted that the application qualifies for a 150 day assessment by which a decision on approvability of the product will be provided.

Shares of Athenex were up 4% in pre-market trade on Monday.

