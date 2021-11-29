Markets
Athenex Announces MAA Validation Of Oral Paclitaxel For Review - Quick Facts

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Athenex, Inc. (ATNX) said its Marketing Authorization Application for oral Paclitaxel for the treatment of advanced breast cancer has been validated by the United Kingdom's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency for review. A single pivotal phase III study of oral Paclitaxel was the basis of the Marketing Authorization Application.

The company noted that the application qualifies for a 150 day assessment by which a decision on approvability of the product will be provided.

Shares of Athenex were up 4% in pre-market trade on Monday.

ATNX

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

