Athene's (ATH) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Athene Holding Ltd.’s ATH fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted operating income of $2.85 per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 31.9%. Moreover, the bottom line improved 29.5% year over year.



The company’s results benefited from higher net investment income, increased gross organic inflows and higher premiums.

Full-Year Highlights

For 2020, Athene Holding delivered net operating income of $6.42 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.6%. However, the bottom line decreased 7.9% year over year.



Total revenues of $11.4 billion declined 0.9% year over year.

Behind the Headlines

Operating revenues were $6.1 billion which increased nearly three-fold year over year due to higher premiums, net investment income and product charges.



Premiums were $4.3 billion which increased nearly five-fold year over year.

Net investment income was $1.6 billion in the quarter under review, up 28.4% year over year.



Net invested assets of $150.2 billion as on Dec 31, 2020 improved 27.8% year over year.



Gross organic inflows totaled $9.3 billion in the quarter under review, increased nearly two-fold year over year, primarily attributable to continued strength across Athene's diversified funding channels including retail, flow reinsurance, pension risk transfer, and funding agreements.



Total benefits and expenses of $7.2 billion increased nearly three-fold year over year in the quarter under review. The increase was primarily due to higher future policy and other policy benefits, amortization of DAC and VOBA, policy and other operating expenses, interest sensitive contract benefits and dividends to policyholders.

Quarterly Segmental Update

Retirement Services reported adjusted operating income of $493 million, up 22% year over year, primarily driven by strong growth in average net invested assets as well as elevated net investment income from alternatives.



Corporate and Other generated adjusted operating income of $65 million against the prior-year quarter’s operating loss of $15 million. The increase in adjusted operating income was driven by an increase in the fair value of Athene's AOG investment, partially offset by additional preferred stock dividends and interest expense, as well as lower net investment income from alternatives.

Financial Update

The company exited the fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $4.2 billion, which declined 44.9% from the prior quarter. Total debt of $1.9 billion at the end of the quarter inched up 34.7% from the figure at 2019-end. Adjusted debt to capital ratio of 12.7 deteriorated 60 basis points (bps) year over year.



Adjusted book value per share was $56.95 as of Dec 31, 2020, up 5.4% year over year.



Athene exited the fourth quarter with excess equity capital of $3.5 billion and total deployable capital of $7.7 billion. Adjusted operating ROE of 20.5% expanded 380 bps year over year.

Fourth-quarter earnings of Chubb Limited CB, Reinsurance Group of America RGA, and Markel Corporation MKL beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.

