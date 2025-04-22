Athene Survey Reveals Financial Strain on the Sandwich Generation's Retirement Goals

A survey by Athene reveals the financial struggles of the Sandwich Generation, impacting retirement plans and caregiving responsibilities.

Quiver AI Summary

A recent survey by Athene highlights the financial challenges faced by the "Sandwich Generation," individuals aged 40-59 who support both adult children and elderly relatives. The results reveal that 73% of respondents have altered their retirement plans, with many delaying retirement or using retirement savings to assist family members. With an expected retirement age of 65, only 24% have a written retirement plan, and a significant number worry about relying on their children for financial support. The survey shows that women in this group experience greater financial strain and are less likely to seek financial advice compared to men. Most respondents expressed that increased income would enhance their confidence in providing support. Athene emphasizes the importance of incorporating guaranteed income strategies and consulting with financial professionals to navigate these challenges effectively.

Potential Positives

Surveys conducted by Athene indicate a significant market opportunity in addressing the financial needs of the Sandwich Generation, potentially attracting more clients seeking retirement planning services.

The results show that a large percentage of respondents value the role of financial professionals, which reinforces Athene's position as a trusted provider of retirement solutions.

Athene's focus on guaranteed income products aligns with the survey findings that indicate many respondents desire increased financial confidence, showcasing the company's relevant product offerings.

Potential Negatives

The survey results highlight a significant financial strain on the Sandwich Generation, indicating that many individuals may not be adequately prepared for retirement, which could reflect poorly on Athene's financial products and services.

There is a stark disparity in financial planning between genders, with women exhibiting higher levels of financial strain and lower engagement in proactive financial planning; this raises questions about the effectiveness of Athene's outreach and support for diverse customer needs.

The fact that a large percentage of respondents (30%) are concerned about relying on their children for financial support in retirement may signify a broader issue that Athene needs to address in its strategic approach to retirement planning solutions.

FAQ

What is the Sandwich Generation?

The Sandwich Generation includes individuals aged 40-59 providing financial or caregiving support to both adult children and elderly relatives.

How many people in the Sandwich Generation have adjusted their retirement goals?

Nearly 73% of respondents have modified their retirement goals to support their families.

What impact does caregiving have on financial confidence?

Approximately 66% of respondents lacking confidence in providing support say increased income would enhance their financial confidence.

How does caregiving affect women in the Sandwich Generation?

Women report higher financial strain than men, with 53% feeling affected compared to 40% of men.

Why is working with a financial professional important for the Sandwich Generation?

90% of respondents working with a financial professional reported a positive impact on their financial future and retirement security.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



WEST DES MOINES, Iowa , April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new survey conducted by Athene of the Sandwich Generation, defined as people aged 40-59 who provide financial or caregiving support to both adult children and elderly relatives, found that nearly three quarters (73%) of respondents have adjusted their retirement goals to support their adult children or aging relatives, including:



1









Delaying retirement (34%)



Delaying retirement (34%)



Using retirement assets to support their family (22%)



Using retirement assets to support their family (22%)



Not planning to retire at all (9%)











“As the retirement age population in the U.S. grows, the Sandwich Generation represents the next wave in America’s retirement crisis, with potential long-term implications for individuals, families and the economy,” said Mike Downing, Athene Chief Operating Officer.





Although the Sandwich Generation’s average age of expected retirement is 65, only 24% of respondents have a written retirement plan and 30% indicate they are concerned about having to rely on their children for financial support in retirement.





“Many retirees don't have the luxury of assuming that the traditional ‘three legs’ of the retirement stool – social security, savings and investments, and workplace pensions – will fully secure their retirement,” said Downing. “Early preparation has never been more important.”





Among respondents who support older family members who have an income source, 83% say those family members depend on Social Security, which often doesn’t provide sufficient retirement income to cover a retiree’s full expenses. Only 14% have an annuity, which provides guaranteed income in retirement.







Guaranteed Income Can Support Financial Confidence







Among respondents who say they are not completely confident in their ability to provide support to family, approximately two-thirds (66%) say that increased income would improve their confidence, outweighing other factors including:







Increased savings and investments (43%)



Increased savings and investments (43%)



Support from other family members (42%)



Support from other family members (42%)



Lower debt (38%)











Guaranteed income is one tool available through a financial professional that can help the Sandwich Generation manage the financial aspects of caregiving and plan for retirement. Importantly, respondents who had already incorporated guaranteed income into their financial strategies tended to have higher incomes, and reported more confidence, less stress and greater preparedness for retirement.





“As Americans face the financial responsibility of supporting their families, strategies to diversify their sources of income in retirement are more critical than ever,” said Downing. “Understanding your options and creating a plan are the most effective steps to balance the dual responsibilities of supporting family and securing your retirement.”







Significant Caregiving Impact on Women







Athene’s survey found that caregiving for adult children and elderly relatives affected women in the Sandwich Generation disproportionately, with women surveyed reporting higher levels of financial strain than men (53% vs. 40%). Women were also less likely than men to proactively plan their finances across a number of measures, putting them at an additional disadvantage when preparing for retirement:







Seek advice from a financial professional (36% vs. 57%)



Seek advice from a financial professional (36% vs. 57%)



Have a written retirement plan (19% vs. 30%)



Have a written retirement plan (19% vs. 30%)



Discuss financial planning with elderly relatives (57% vs. 68%)













Financial Professional Support Critical







A trusted financial professional can help devise solutions. An overwhelming majority (90%) of respondents already working with a financial professional say that their relationship had a positive impact on their financial future.





Although the majority of respondents (53%) say they are concerned about maintaining their standard of living in retirement, those respondents not currently working with a financial professional were more likely to be worried about not having enough assets to retire (47% vs. 30%).







About Athene







Athene is the leading retirement services company, with over $360 billion of total assets as of December 31, 2024, and operations in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, and Japan. Athene is focused on providing financial security to individuals by offering an attractive suite of retirement income and savings products and also serves as a solutions provider to corporations. For more information, please visit



www.athene.com



.







Contact:







Alyssa Castelli





Director, External Relations





+1 (646) 768-7304





Alyssa.castelli@athene.com







1



Athene contracted Harris Poll to survey 1,024 adults aged 40-59 who provide financial support to at least one adult child (aged 18 and out of high school) living in their home without significantly contributing to household expenses, and who provide financial or caregiving support to at least one elderly relative. The survey was conducted between January 2, 2025 and January 19, 2025.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.