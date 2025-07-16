Athene to Host Fixed Income Investor Call on August 12, 2025

Athene will host a Fixed Income Investor Call on August 12, 2025, discussing business trends and investment updates.

Athene, a subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, announced it will host a Fixed Income Investor Call on August 12, 2025, at 10:00 AM ET, featuring insights from its senior management team on business trends, new business origination, and the investment portfolio. Investors can access an accompanying presentation and webcast on the company's Investor Relations website. Athene is a leading retirement services firm with over $380 billion in total assets, providing various retirement income and savings options, and serves both individuals and corporations. For more details, interested parties can visit Athene's website or contact Vice President Jeanne Hess.

FAQ

When is the Fixed Income Investor Call?

The Fixed Income Investor Call is scheduled for Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at 10:00 AM ET.

How can I join the Investor Call?

You can join the call by dialing 877-404-1236 for domestic calls or +1 215-268-9888 for international calls.

What will be discussed during the call?

The call will cover business trends, new business origination, the investment portfolio, and capital updates.

Where can I find the webcast and presentation?

The live webcast and presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section at ir.athene.com.

What is Athene's focus as a retirement services company?

Athene focuses on providing financial security through retirement income and savings products for individuals and corporations.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athene, a subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO), announced it will host a Fixed Income Investor Call on Tuesday, August 12, 2025 at 10:00AM ET.





The call will feature members of Athene’s senior management team, who will provide an update on current business trends, new business origination, the investment portfolio, and capital.





An accompanying presentation, live webcast, and webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of Athene’s website at





ir.athene.com





.







Conference Call Details:







Dial-in: Toll-free at 877-404-1236 (domestic) or + 1 215-268-9888 (international)







About Athene







Athene is the leading retirement services company with over $380 billion of total assets as of March 31, 2025, and operations in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, and Japan. Athene is focused on providing financial security to individuals by offering an attractive suite of retirement income and savings products and also serves as a solutions provider to corporations. For more information, please visit





www.athene.com





.







Contact:







Jeanne Hess





Vice President, External Relations





+1 646 768 7319







jeanne.hess@athene.com





