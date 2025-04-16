Athene Holding Ltd. to Host Fixed Income Investor Call on May 12, 2025

Athene Holding Ltd. will host a Fixed Income Investor Call on May 12, 2025, discussing business updates and capital.

Athene Holding Ltd., a subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, announced it will host a Fixed Income Investor Call on May 12, 2025, at 10:00 AM ET. The call will feature updates from Athene's senior management regarding business trends, new business origination, investment portfolios, and capital. Attendees can access a live webcast and a replay via Athene's Investor Relations website. Athene, a leading retirement services company managing over $360 billion in assets as of December 31, 2024, operates in the U.S., Bermuda, Canada, and Japan, providing financial security through various retirement income and savings products. More information is available on their website.

Potential Positives

Athene will host a Fixed Income Investor Call, providing transparency and insights into current business trends and performance, fostering investor confidence.

The company's total assets exceed $360 billion, highlighting its strong financial position and stability in the retirement services market.

Athene's operations span multiple significant markets including the United States, Bermuda, Canada, and Japan, indicating a broad geographic footprint and diversification.

Potential Negatives

FAQ

When is Athene's Fixed Income Investor Call scheduled?

Athene's Fixed Income Investor Call is scheduled for Monday, May 12, 2025, at 10:00 AM ET.

How can I join the Fixed Income Investor Call?

You can join the call by dialing toll-free 877-404-1236 domestically or +1 215-268-9888 internationally.

Where can I find information about the investor call presentation?

The presentation and live webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of Athene's website at ir.athene.com.

Who will participate in the investor call?

Members of Athene’s senior management team will participate and provide updates on current business trends and portfolio information.

What is Athene's focus as a retirement services company?

Athene focuses on providing financial security through retirement income and savings products, serving both individuals and corporations.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athene Holding Ltd. (“Athene”), a subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO), announced it will host a Fixed Income Investor Call on Monday, May 12, 2025 at 10:00AM ET.





The call will feature members of Athene’s senior management team, who will provide an update on current business trends, new business origination, the investment portfolio, and capital.





An accompanying presentation, live webcast, and webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of Athene’s website at





ir.athene.com





.







Conference Call Details:







Dial-in: Toll-free at 877-404-1236 (domestic) or + 1 215-268-9888 (international)







About Athene







Athene is the leading retirement services company with over $360 billion of total assets as of December 31, 2024, and operations in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, and Japan. Athene is focused on providing financial security to individuals by offering an attractive suite of retirement income and savings products and also serves as a solutions provider to corporations. For more information, please visit





www.athene.com





.







Contact:







Jeanne Hess





Vice President, External Relations





+1 646 768 7319





jeanne.hess@athene.com



