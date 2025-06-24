Athene Holding Ltd. Announces $600 Million Sale of Fixed-Rate Reset Junior Subordinated Debentures

Athene Holding Ltd. plans to sell $600 million in junior subordinated debentures, closing June 27, 2025.

Athene Holding Ltd. has announced the sale of $600 million in fixed-rate reset junior subordinated debentures with a 6.875% interest rate, due on June 28, 2055, with the offering expected to close on June 27, 2025, pending customary conditions. The net proceeds will support general corporate purposes and capital contributions to its insurance subsidiaries for growth. The transaction is facilitated by BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank Securities, J.P. Morgan, and Wells Fargo Securities, among others. This offering is filed under an existing shelf registration with the SEC, and full details will be provided in a prospectus. Athene, a retirement services company with over $380 billion in assets, aims to deliver financial security through various retirement products. This announcement also includes forward-looking statements about the company’s expectations and uncertainties related to the offering and its future performance.

Potential Positives

Athene is raising $600 million through the sale of fixed-rate reset junior subordinated debentures, indicating strong investor confidence in the company's financial health.

The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including capital contributions to insurance subsidiaries, which supports Athene's organic growth strategies.

The offering is backed by reputable financial institutions acting as joint book-running managers, enhancing the legitimacy and market acceptance of the issue.

Athene's total assets are substantial, with over $380 billion reported as of March 31, 2025, showcasing the company's substantial financial foundation in the retirement services market.

Potential Negatives

The company is issuing a significant amount of debt ($600 million), which could raise concerns about its leverage and overall financial stability, particularly in a potentially rising interest rate environment.

The press release indicates that proceeds from the debenture sale will be used for general corporate purposes, which may leave some investors questioning the company's specific growth strategies and priorities.

The forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, suggesting that while management’s expectations are positive, the future is uncertain and may not align with current projections.

FAQ

What is the amount of debentures Athene is selling?

Athene is selling $600 million aggregate principal amount of debentures.

When is the offering expected to close?

The offering is expected to close on June 27, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

What will the proceeds from the offering be used for?

Athene intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes and to support organic growth.

Who are the joint book-running managers for the offering?

The joint book-running managers are BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank Securities, J.P. Morgan, and Wells Fargo Securities.

Where can I find more information about the debentures?

You can find more information by accessing the prospectus filed with the SEC at www.sec.gov.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athene Holding Ltd. (“Athene”) today announced it has agreed to sell $600 million aggregate principal amount of 6.875% fixed-rate reset junior subordinated debentures due June 28, 2055. The offering is expected to close on June 27, 2025, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.





Athene intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including capital contributions to its insurance subsidiaries to support organic growth.





BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank Securities, J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Apollo Global Securities, Barclays, Blaylock Van, LLC, BNP PARIBAS, Citigroup, R. Seelaus & Co., LLC and SMBC Nikko are acting as co-managers for the offering.





The debentures are being offered pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement that has previously been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offer, or solicitation to buy, if at all, will be made solely by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement filed with the SEC. You may obtain these documents without charge from the SEC at





www.sec.gov





. Alternatively, you may request copies of these materials from the joint book-running managers by contacting BofA Securities, Inc. toll-free at (800) 294-1322, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. toll-free at (800) 503-4611, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC collect at (212) 834-4533 and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC toll-free at (800) 645-3751.







About Athene







Athene is a leading retirement services company with over $380 billion of total assets as of March 31, 2025, and operations in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, and Japan. Athene is focused on providing financial security to individuals by offering an attractive suite of retirement income and savings products and also serves as a solutions provider to corporations.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains, and certain oral statements made by Athene's representatives from time to time may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results, events and developments to differ materially from those set forth in, or implied by, such statements. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of Athene's management and the management of Athene's subsidiaries. Generally, forward-looking statements include actions, events, results, strategies and expectations and are often identifiable by use of the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “might,” “should,” or “continues” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements within this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Athene’s expectations regarding the completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the debentures, future growth prospects and financial performance. Although Athene management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties related to Athene’s forward-looking statements, see its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, which can be found at the SEC’s website



www.sec.gov



. All forward-looking statements described herein are qualified by these cautionary statements and there can be no assurance that the actual results, events or developments referenced herein will occur or be realized. Athene does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.







Media Contact







Jeanne Hess





VP, External Relations





+1 646 768 7319





jeanne.hess@athene.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.