Athene Holding Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ATH

In trading on Thursday, shares of Athene Holding Ltd (Symbol: ATH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $35.63, changing hands as low as $35.22 per share. Athene Holding Ltd shares are currently trading down about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ATH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ATH's low point in its 52 week range is $13.37 per share, with $50.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.50.

