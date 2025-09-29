Markets

Athene To Enter $19 Bln Block Reinsurance Deal With Sony Life

September 29, 2025 — 07:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH-PA), a retirement services company and a subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO), on Monday announced that it intends to enter a block reinsurance transaction with Sony Life Insurance Co. Ltd., Sony Financial Group Inc. (8729.T), a Japanese insurer.

The total transaction volume with Japanese cedants now stands at about $19 billion.

Under the deal, the company will reinsure an in-force block of U.S. dollar-denominated whole life insurance policies and will retrocede all mortality risk associated with the block through an agreement with Swiss Re.

The deal marks the company's eighth reinsurance transaction across seven cedents and its second block reinsurance deal with a Japanese insurer in five years.

The company said its strong balance sheet, capital profile, and alignment with Apollo position it as a partner of choice in the Japanese retirement market.

On Friday, Athene closed trading 0.28% higher at $25.32 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.