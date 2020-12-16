Athene (ATH) to Provide Annuity Benefits to GE Retirees

Athene Holdings ATH has inked a pension buyout deal with GE GE to provide annuity benefits to the latter. GE is thus transferring about $1.7 billion in pension obligations to Athene.



Per the agreement, Athene Annuity and Life Company ("AAIA") and Athene Annuity & Life Assurance Company of New York ("AANY") will cover 70,000 retirees who are currently under GE's pension plan. Both AAIA and AANY will issue a group annuity contract to GE and individual annuity certificates to applicable retirees. AAIA and AANY will have direct payment responsibility for all the liabilities covered in this transaction, thus lowering GE’s pension risk.



Such transactions help ramp up Athene’s premium. The life insurer has been boosting premiums by enhancing existing products and services suite through three organic channels — retail, flow reinsurance and institutional. The company also continues to reinsure a diverse range of fixed annuities and institutional products. These efforts are aimed at capitalizing on the U.S. retirement market, which comprises a large number of retirees.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company boasts leadership position within the pension risk transfer industry, supporting more than 275,000 annuitants. Athene reinsures a diverse range of annuity products, which include multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guaranteed fixed deferred annuities and immediate annuities. Bill Wheeler, president of Athene stated "Our differentiated investment, actuarial, risk-management, and operational capabilities, combined with our strong balance sheet, position us well to serve the multi-trillion dollar defined benefit marketplace."



Shares of Athene have lost 9.8% year to date compared with the industry’s decline of 14.5%. Continued focus on organic and inorganic channels, strategic relationship with Apollo and effective capital deployment measures should help shares bounce back.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.