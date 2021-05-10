Athene (ATH) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Rise Y/Y

Athene Holding’s ATH first-quarter 2021 adjusted operating income of $3.80 per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 76.7%. Moreover, the bottom line rebounded from loss of 60 cents incurred in the year-ago quarter.



The company’s results benefited from increased gross organic inflows, higher premiums and higher net investment income.

Behind the Headlines

Operating revenues were nearly $2 billion, which increased nearly threefold year over year due to higher premiums, net investment income and product charges. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 23.6%.



Premiums were $4.3 billion, more than double year over year. Net investment income was $1.7 billion in the quarter under review, more than double year over year.



Net invested assets of $155.7 billion as on Mar 31, 2021 improved 28.5% year over year.



Athene generated $8.2 billion of gross organic inflows, marking the second-highest quarterly total. It reflects an increase of 107% year over year. Strong organic inflows reflected the advantage of Athene's diversified funding channels, with particular strength in funding agreements and pension risk transfer.



Total expenses were $4.3 billion in the quarter against benefit if $0.2 million in the year-ago quarter.

Quarterly Segmental Update

Retirement Services reported adjusted operating income of $776 million, up more than three fold year over year, primarily driven by strong growth in average net invested assets of $32 billion or 27%, as well as elevated net investment income from alternatives.



Corporate and Other generated adjusted operating loss of $36 million, narrower than the prior-year quarter’s operating loss of $312 million, attributable to an increase in the fair value of Athene's AOG investment and higher alternative investment income, partially offset by higher preferred dividends and interest expense.

Financial Update

The company exited the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $7.7 billion, which declined 16.6% from 2020 end level. Total debt of nearly $2 billion at the end of the quarter remained almost flat with 2020-end. Adjusted debt to capital ratio of 11.8 improved 90 basis points (bps) from 2020 end.



Adjusted book value per share was $62.88 as of Mar 31, 2021, up 23.1% year over year.



Athene exited the first quarter with excess equity capital of $3.6 billion and total deployable capital of $8.1 billion. Adjusted operating ROE of 26% expanded 1900 bps year over year.

