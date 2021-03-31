Athene (ATH) Introduces Fixed Indexed Annuity Athene AccuMax

Athene Holding’s ATH subsidiary, Athene USA has launched a fixed indexed annuity (FIA), Athene AccuMax, offering three different options to get exposure to the market. Athene AccuMax has been issued by Athene Annuity and Life Company, a subsidiary of Athene.



AccuMax offers single-term, multi-year crediting strategies, attractive Participation Rates and protection from losses due to market downturns. It sets all crediting rates at issue and guarantees them for the Withdrawal Charge Period.



It provides the ability to create a legacy. The beneficiaries are guaranteed an amount greater than the annuity’s Interim Value or Minimum Guaranteed Contract Value. The newly launched fixed indexed annuity is developed for long-term savers who are looking for index-driven growth potential as an alternative to traditional fixed income alternatives. AccuMax has been launched to optimise long-term Retirement Savings.



This launch is intended to boost the Retirement Services segment of the life insurer, Athene Holding. This segment has contributed a lion’s share to the company’s total revenues. This segment primarily comprises insurance and reinsurance operations in the United States and Bermuda, where it offers a broad array of retirement savings as well as institutional products.



This segment has reinsurance operations that reinsures fixed indexed annuity. The insurer’s compelling portfolio of capital efficient products and addition of reinsurance partners are expected to provide improved retirement solutions, which in turn will fuel the company’s premium income.



Shares of Athene have gained 130.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s 50% rally. Persistent focus on organic and inorganic channels, strategic relationship with Apollo, along with effective capital deployment measures should help it maintain the momentum. Athene currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

