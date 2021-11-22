BioTech
GE

Athenahealth to be bought by Bain Capital, Hellman for $17 bln

Contributor
Amruta Khandekar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

Privately held healthcare technology firm Athenahealth said on Monday it has agreed to be acquired by Bain Capital and Hellman & Friedman LLC for $17 billion.

Adds background

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Privately held healthcare technology firm Athenahealth said on Monday it has agreed to be acquired by Bain Capital and Hellman & Friedman LLC for $17 billion.

The Watertown, Massachusetts-based company offers a cloud-based software that can be used to organize patient visits, document patients' clinical records and track and collect payments.

Evergreen, hedge fund Elliott's private equity arm, and investment firm Veritas had taken Athenahealth private in 2019 in a $5.7 billion deal.

The company was then merged with Virence Health, a healthcare software provider that Veritas had previously acquired from General Electric Co GE.N.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Aditya Soni)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GE NUAN MSFT

Other Topics

Companies US Markets

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore BioTech

Explore

Most Popular