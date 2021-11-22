Athenahealth to be bought by Bain Capital, Hellman for $17 bln

Adds background

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Privately held healthcare technology firm Athenahealth said on Monday it has agreed to be acquired by Bain Capital and Hellman & Friedman LLC for $17 billion.

The Watertown, Massachusetts-based company offers a cloud-based software that can be used to organize patient visits, document patients' clinical records and track and collect payments.

Evergreen, hedge fund Elliott's private equity arm, and investment firm Veritas had taken Athenahealth private in 2019 in a $5.7 billion deal.

The company was then merged with Virence Health, a healthcare software provider that Veritas had previously acquired from General Electric Co GE.N.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Aditya Soni)

