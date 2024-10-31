News & Insights

Athena Silver Advances with Successful Fundraising Effort

October 31, 2024 — 10:49 am EDT

Athena Silver ( (AHNR) ) has provided an update.

Athena Gold Corporation has successfully closed the first tranche of its private placement, raising CAD $600,000 through the sale of 12 million units. Each unit includes a common share and a half purchase warrant, exercisable to buy additional shares. The funds will support exploration in Nevada and Ontario and cover corporate expenses. This strategic move highlights Athena’s commitment to expanding its gold exploration projects, attracting both existing and new management to lead the initiatives.

