Athena Resources Updates on Byro Project and Corporate Moves

Athena Resources Limited (AU:AHN) has released an update.

Athena Resources Limited has initiated a high-level technical review of its Byro Magnetite Projects, focusing on evaluating the potential for iron flow battery applications. The company has also strengthened its corporate structure with the appointment of a new non-executive chairman and director, while drawing down the final tranche of a Fenix Convertible Note for $680,000. Additionally, Athena is conducting an internal strategic review to explore future funding arrangements.

For further insights into AU:AHN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.