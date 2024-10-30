News & Insights

Athena Resources Updates on Byro Project and Corporate Moves

October 30, 2024 — 05:28 pm EDT

Athena Resources Limited (AU:AHN) has released an update.

Athena Resources Limited has initiated a high-level technical review of its Byro Magnetite Projects, focusing on evaluating the potential for iron flow battery applications. The company has also strengthened its corporate structure with the appointment of a new non-executive chairman and director, while drawing down the final tranche of a Fenix Convertible Note for $680,000. Additionally, Athena is conducting an internal strategic review to explore future funding arrangements.

