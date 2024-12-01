Athena Resources Unveils $2.7M Capital Raising Plan

Athena Resources Limited (AU:AHN) has released an update.
Athena Resources Limited has announced a fully underwritten entitlement offer to raise approximately A$2.7 million, aimed at advancing the Byro Magnetite project and supporting business development. The offer is backed by Fenix Resources Limited, which will convert part of its convertible notes into a significant shareholding in Athena. The funds will also aid in the recruitment of a new CEO and explore opportunities in the Green Steel industry.
