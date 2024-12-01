News & Insights

Stocks

Athena Resources Unveils $2.7M Capital Raising Plan

December 01, 2024 — 06:27 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Athena Resources Limited (AU:AHN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Athena Resources Limited has announced a fully underwritten entitlement offer to raise approximately A$2.7 million, aimed at advancing the Byro Magnetite project and supporting business development. The offer is backed by Fenix Resources Limited, which will convert part of its convertible notes into a significant shareholding in Athena. The funds will also aid in the recruitment of a new CEO and explore opportunities in the Green Steel industry.

For further insights into AU:AHN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.