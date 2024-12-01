News & Insights

Athena Resources Launches A$2.67 Million Entitlement Offer

December 01, 2024 — 07:47 pm EST

Athena Resources Limited (AU:AHN) has released an update.

Athena Resources Limited has announced a renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer aiming to raise approximately A$2.67 million, allowing shareholders to purchase new shares at A$0.004 each. The offer is fully underwritten by Fenix Resources Ltd, which could potentially increase its influence over Athena if shareholders do not fully subscribe to their entitlements. This move presents a significant opportunity for investors to expand their holdings in Athena Resources.

