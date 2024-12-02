Athena Resources Issues Shares to Fenix, Bolsters Partnership

Athena Resources Limited (AU:AHN) has released an update.

Athena Resources Limited has issued 265 million new shares to Fenix Resources, resulting in Fenix holding nearly 20% of Athena’s shares. This move allows Fenix to participate in Athena’s upcoming Entitlement Offer, which Fenix will also underwrite, indicating a strategic alignment between the two companies.

