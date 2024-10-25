Athena Resources to Hold Annual General Meeting

Athena Resources Limited (AU:AHN) has released an update.

Athena Resources Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 27, 2024, in Western Australia, where shareholders will review the company’s financial performance and vote on key resolutions, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report. This presents an opportunity for investors to gauge the company’s strategic direction and management effectiveness. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and cast their votes, influencing the company’s future governance.

