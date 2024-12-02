Athena Resources Expands Market Presence with New Share Quotation

Athena Resources Limited (AU:AHN) has released an update.

Athena Resources Limited has announced the quotation of 265 million fully paid ordinary shares on the ASX, marking a significant move in expanding their market presence. This development highlights the company’s strategic efforts to capitalize on current market conditions and attract potential investors.

