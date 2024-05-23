News & Insights

Athena Resources Director Ups Stake

May 23, 2024 — 11:27 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Athena Resources Limited (AU:AHN) has released an update.

Athena Resources Limited has reported a significant change in director Terence Paul Weston’s holdings, with an on-market purchase of 3 million Ordinary Shares. Before the transaction, Weston held 17 million Ordinary Shares and 6 million Listed Options, and now holds a total of 20 million Ordinary Shares, with the transaction valued at $12,000. No changes were reported in Listed Options or director’s interests in contracts, and the trade did not occur during a closed period requiring prior clearance.

