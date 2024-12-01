Athena Resources Announces New Share Entitlement Offer

Athena Resources Limited (AU:AHN) has released an update.

Athena Resources Limited has announced a renounceable entitlement offer to raise approximately A$2.67 million by issuing new shares at A$0.004 each, fully underwritten by Fenix Resources Limited. Eligible shareholders in Australia, New Zealand, and Hong Kong can participate, while ineligible shareholders’ entitlements may be sold by Westar Capital Limited. This offer aims to strengthen the company’s financial position, appealing to investors keen on strategic stock opportunities.

