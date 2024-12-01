Athena Resources Announces New Share Entitlement Offer

Athena Resources Limited (AU:AHN) has released an update.
Athena Resources Limited is launching a fully underwritten entitlement offer to raise approximately A$2.67 million by offering new shares at a price of A$0.004 each. Eligible shareholders can purchase one new share for every two existing shares they hold. This move aims to bolster the company’s financial standing and enhance investor interest in its Byro Magnetite Project.
