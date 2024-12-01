Athena Resources Announces Major Share Issue

Athena Resources Limited (AU:AHN) has released an update.
Athena Resources Limited is set to issue over 667 million new shares as part of a pro rata offering, with trading expected to commence by the end of December 2024. This move could potentially impact the company’s stock performance and investor interest in the coming weeks. Investors will be watching closely as the offer unfolds, eager to see how it might influence Athena’s market position.
