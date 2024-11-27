Athena Gold Partners with CHF Capital Markets

Athena Silver (AHNR) has released an update.

Athena Gold Corporation has partnered with CHF Capital Markets to enhance its communication and investment outreach efforts, focusing on its Excelsior Springs project in Nevada and the Laird Lake Project. This collaboration aims to improve Athena’s presence in the investment community with services including digital marketing and corporate communications.

