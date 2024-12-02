Athena Gold Clarifies CHF Capital Markets Agreement

Athena Silver (AHNR) has released an update.

Athena Gold Corporation has clarified its agreement with CHF Capital Markets Inc., which will provide investment outreach, corporate communications, and digital marketing services for a year. The agreement includes a monthly fee arrangement and ensures that CHF does not hold any ownership interest in Athena.

