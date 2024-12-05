News & Insights

Athabasca Oil Unveils 2025 Budget and Growth Strategy

December 05, 2024 — 06:07 pm EST

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) has released an update.

Athabasca Oil Corporation has unveiled its 2025 budget, emphasizing cash flow per share growth and committing all free cash flow to shareholder returns through share buybacks. The company plans to invest around $335 million in capital expenditures, with expected production growth driven by its Leismer expansion and Duvernay development. Athabasca also highlights its strong financial position, maintaining a net cash position and significant tax pools to shelter cash taxes for the foreseeable future.

