Athabasca Oil Reports Strong Growth and Share Buybacks

Athabasca Oil has reported robust third-quarter results with strong free cash flow, driven by operational momentum and strategic share buybacks. The company achieved an 8% production growth and forecasts significant cash flow growth, supported by favorable oil pricing and a solid balance sheet. Athabasca remains committed to returning capital to shareholders, with plans to allocate all free cash flow to share buybacks in 2024.

