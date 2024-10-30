News & Insights

Athabasca Oil Reports Strong Growth and Share Buybacks

October 30, 2024 — 08:38 pm EDT

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) has released an update.

Athabasca Oil has reported robust third-quarter results with strong free cash flow, driven by operational momentum and strategic share buybacks. The company achieved an 8% production growth and forecasts significant cash flow growth, supported by favorable oil pricing and a solid balance sheet. Athabasca remains committed to returning capital to shareholders, with plans to allocate all free cash flow to share buybacks in 2024.

