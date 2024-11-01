Athabasca Oil price target raised to C$6 from C$5.50 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on Athabasca Oil (ATHOF) to C$6 from C$5.50 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ATHOF:
- Athabasca Oil’s Q3 Success: Strong Cash Flow and Share Buybacks
- Athabasca Oil Reports Strong Growth and Share Buybacks
- Is ATHOF a Buy, Before Earnings?
- Athabasca Oil initiated with a Market Perform at Raymond James
- Athabasca Oil initiated with an Outperform at Scotiabank
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.