Athabasca Oil (ATHOF) Price Target Increased by 9.79% to 3.21

The average one-year price target for Athabasca Oil (OTC:ATHOF) has been revised to 3.21 / share. This is an increase of 9.79% from the prior estimate of 2.93 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.05 to a high of 3.57 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.94% from the latest reported closing price of 2.57 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Athabasca Oil. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 6.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATHOF is 0.07%, an increase of 3.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.03% to 13,179K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 2,335K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,181K shares, representing an increase of 6.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATHOF by 9.38% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 1,993K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,945K shares. No change in the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 716K shares. No change in the last quarter.

ISCF - iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF holds 691K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 580K shares, representing an increase of 16.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATHOF by 3.47% over the last quarter.

