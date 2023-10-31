Athabasca Oil (ATHOF) Price Target Increased by 8.02% to 3.55

The average one-year price target for Athabasca Oil (OTC:ATHOF) has been revised to 3.55 / share. This is an increase of 8.02% from the prior estimate of 3.29 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.10 to a high of 4.18 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.75% from the latest reported closing price of 3.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Athabasca Oil. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 60.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATHOF is 0.08%, an increase of 25.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 139.14% to 29,437K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FBALX - Fidelity Balanced Fund holds 5,952K shares.

FCTDX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity U.S. Total Stock Fund holds 3,528K shares.

FNARX - Natural Resources Portfolio holds 3,172K shares.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 2,335K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,181K shares, representing an increase of 6.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATHOF by 9.38% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 1,993K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.