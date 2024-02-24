Athabasca Oil (ATHOF) Price Target Increased by 5.63% to 3.98

The average one-year price target for Athabasca Oil (OTCPK:ATHOF) has been revised to 3.98 / share. This is an increase of 5.63% from the prior estimate of 3.77 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.73 to a high of 4.27 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.86% from the latest reported closing price of 3.38 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Athabasca Oil. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATHOF is 0.14%, an increase of 63.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 50.92% to 43,986K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FBALX - Fidelity Balanced Fund holds 8,912K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,952K shares, representing an increase of 33.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATHOF by 53.22% over the last quarter.

FCTDX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity U.S. Total Stock Fund holds 5,281K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,528K shares, representing an increase of 33.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATHOF by 47.59% over the last quarter.

FNARX - Natural Resources Portfolio holds 5,157K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,172K shares, representing an increase of 38.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATHOF by 72.52% over the last quarter.

Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC - Fidelity U.S. Equity Central Fund holds 4,938K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,551K shares, representing an increase of 7.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATHOF by 4.61% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 1,993K shares. No change in the last quarter.

