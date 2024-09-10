Athabasca Oil (ATH) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Athabasca Oil Corp (TSX: ATH.TO ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $4.84, changing hands as low as $4.75 per share. Athabasca Oil Corp shares are currently trading off about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ATH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ATH's low point in its 52 week range is $3.355 per share, with $5.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.72.

