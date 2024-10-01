Athabasca Oil (ATH) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Athabasca Oil Corp (TSX: ATH.TO ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $4.94, changing hands as high as $5.03 per share. Athabasca Oil Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ATH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ATH's low point in its 52 week range is $3.355 per share, with $5.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.00.

